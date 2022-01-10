‘That Golden Girls Show’ Coming To Orpheum Theater Sioux Falls

What do you get when you mix puppets, parody, and The Golden Girls?

You get That Golden Girls Show.

On the event website, the show is described as, "'That Golden Girls Show!' is a brand-new show that parodies classic Golden Girls moments - with puppets! Get set for an evening of cheesecake, laughter, jazzercise, shoulder pads, sex and the elegant art of the quick-witted put down."

The show promises that even the most casual fan will find something to enjoy in this show.

I can't think of a better way to honor the memory of Betty White, Bea Arthur, Rue McClanahan, and Estell Getty than checking out this show!

The show runs on January 21 and 22nd at 7:30 pm and matinees on the 22nd and 23rd at 2 pm.

All shows are at The Orpheum Theater located at 315 N. Phillips Ave.

Tickets range in price from $27 to $47 and can be purchased here.

Previously, the Orpheum hosted FRIENDS! The Musical Parody and I was pleasantly surprised. I laughed so much! Therefore, I am very much looking forward to That Golden Girls Show.

Next up on the parody schedule is, Potted Potter. Take note Harry Potter fans, the show will come to town from February 18th through 20th. It claims to be able to retell all seven Harry Potter books in 70 minutes.

