Hands Down, the Best Place To Be This Week Is Sioux Falls
Change out the playing floors, bring up the lights, and tap the barrels. March is storming in with some of the best events of the year here in Sioux Falls.
From top stage entertainment to Division-1 basketball, this will be an entertaining and exciting week to hold tickets for Orpheum Theater, Washington Pavilion, Sanford Pentagon, and Premier Center.
And that's just in the first week of the month.
Follow along with the schedule below so you're not left out of what everybody is talking about.
NSIC Basketball Tournament - February 28-March 1 at the Sanford Pentagon.
Mash Madness - The Downtown Sioux Falls brewing community pours the best for this month-long event.
Sioux Falls Skyforce - Host the Texas Legends Thursday & Friday, March 3-4 at Sanford Pentagon.
Premiere Playhouse - The 39 Steps March 3-6, 12-13 at Orpheum Theater
First Friday - March 4 Downtown Sioux Falls/
Roald Dahl's Charlie and the Chocolate Factory - March 4-5 at Washington Pavilion
Summit League Men's & Women's Basketball Championship - March 5-8 at the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center.