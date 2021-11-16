The Green Bay Packers Are For Sale

As the Green Bay Packers prepare for a huge division matchup with the Minnesota Vikings this week in Minneapolis, back in Green Bay, the team went on the sales block.

The Packers announced on Monday that they would be selling shares of the team.

All of the shares will be sold for $300 per share and are listed now for sale on the Packers website, with 300,000 being available for purchase.

There is a que that you will enter and they will let you know when it is your turn to make your purchase of a share of the team.

The Packers website describes the opportunity as once in a lifetime " Ownership of the Green Bay Packers is one of the greatest legacies in all of sports. It binds families, generations, and communities."

It is truly unique to have the opportunity to purchase a share of your favorite team, but that's what you get as a Green Bay Packers fan.

For more information on the Green Bay Packers, their current roster, and the remaining games on their 2021 schedule, you can visit their team website.