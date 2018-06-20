The list of athletes for the 10th anniversary of ESPN the Magazine's Body Issue has been released.

There will be 16 athletes featured this year as the magazine will be releasing its digital copy on Monday.

Timberwolves big man Karl-Anthony Towns is the lone representative of the NBA and rookie Saqoun Barkley represents the only current NFL player.

Other big names include Pro Football Hall of Famer Jerry Rice and LA Dodgers outfielder Yasiel Puig.

I've always loved this issue. It's creative and you get to see some cool and funny photos.

Here is the complete list of athletes that will be in the 10th anniversary edition of the Body Issue.