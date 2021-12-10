Love Actually is one of my all-time favorite movies. Not just a holiday movie, but movies in general.

It has a little something for everyone. Pretty ladies, good-looking guys (I'm looking at you Karl), a great soundtrack, it will make you laugh, it will make you cry, and it has a bunch of storylines that all come together and make you think.

I probably watched the movie five times before I figured them all out.

Only one thing could make this movie better: The 'Love Actually' drinking game.

The drinking game consists of rules like drink for every turtleneck you see, drink for British cuss words like 'bollocks' or 'wanker', and drink every time a storyline crosses. That happens a lot.

My favorite is to take a drink every time someone cries. Does that include if I cry?

The one I don't quite understand is drinking every time Hugh Grant makes you cringe. I find Hugh Grant rather charming, so I guess I'm not drinking.

Good luck and Godspeed! Cheers!

See below for the full set of rules!

