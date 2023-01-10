The Minnesota Vikings 2023 Opponents Are Set

The 2023 NFL postseason gets underway this weekend, and the Minnesota Vikings take on the New York Giants on Saturday afternoon.

With the conclusion of the regular season comes news of coach firings and hirings, and also the setting of the 2023 opponents on everyone's schedules.

The Minnesota Vikings opponents have been locked in, and here is who they will face in the 2023 season:

Vikings Home Opponents:

NFC North: Chicago Bears, Detroit Lions and Green Bay Packers

NFC South: New Orleans Saints and Tampa Bay Buccaneers

AFC West: Kansas City Chiefs and Los Angeles Chargers

NFC West: San Francisco 49ers

Vikings Road Opponents:

NFC North: Chicago Bears, Detroit Lions and Green Bay Packers

NFC South: Atlanta Falcons and Carolina Panthers

AFC West: Denver Broncos and Las Vegas Raiders

NFC East: Philadelphia Eagles

AFC North: Cincinnati Bengals

It will surely be a tough schedule next season for the Vikings, as they are rewarded with a tougher schedule after their division win this season.

Kickoff between the Giants and the Vikings from Minneapolis on Sunday will be at 3:30 and the game can be seen on FOX.

Source: Vikings.com

