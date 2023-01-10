The Minnesota Vikings 2023 Opponents Are Set
The 2023 NFL postseason gets underway this weekend, and the Minnesota Vikings take on the New York Giants on Saturday afternoon.
With the conclusion of the regular season comes news of coach firings and hirings, and also the setting of the 2023 opponents on everyone's schedules.
The Minnesota Vikings opponents have been locked in, and here is who they will face in the 2023 season:
Vikings Home Opponents:
NFC North: Chicago Bears, Detroit Lions and Green Bay Packers
NFC South: New Orleans Saints and Tampa Bay Buccaneers
AFC West: Kansas City Chiefs and Los Angeles Chargers
NFC West: San Francisco 49ers
Vikings Road Opponents:
NFC North: Chicago Bears, Detroit Lions and Green Bay Packers
NFC South: Atlanta Falcons and Carolina Panthers
AFC West: Denver Broncos and Las Vegas Raiders
NFC East: Philadelphia Eagles
AFC North: Cincinnati Bengals
It will surely be a tough schedule next season for the Vikings, as they are rewarded with a tougher schedule after their division win this season.
Kickoff between the Giants and the Vikings from Minneapolis on Sunday will be at 3:30 and the game can be seen on FOX.
Source: Vikings.com