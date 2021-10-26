If all the jack-o'-lanterns on doorsteps, the candy commercials every 30 seconds on TV, and AMC's Fearfest still don't have you in the bewitching mood. The State Theatre in downtown Sioux Falls has a few treats this week that might do the trick.

Halloween is Sunday and the newly remodeled State Theatre is rolling out their spooktacular series all this week to celebrate. Get ready to grab a comfy recliner at The State and an arm near you as you watch this lineup of horror classics.

Does it get any better than the 1954 classic "The Creature From the Black Lagoon?" Come on Whit Bissell fans. Who could forget that otherworldly being that wreaked havoc on a group of scientists in a remote jungle? You can see it again on the big screen at The State Wednesday (October 27) and Friday (October 29).

If that movie doesn't get you shaking in your Converse, maybe this one will? The State is showing one of the most terrifying movies ever made, 1973's "The Exorcist" starring Linda Blair. I don't know about you, but, I've never had a cup of green pea soup again after watching that film.

See The Exorcist this Thursday, Saturday, and Sunday at The State.

It wouldn't be Halloween, without "Halloween" right? The movie that put Michael Myers on the map. The dude that has been killin' it since 1978 is stalking a babysitter near you and The State Theatre to this Friday, Saturday, and Sunday night.

For all you Freddie fans, the Schulte Subaru Spooktacular Series also features "A Nightmare on Elm Street" late night at The State this Friday (October 29) at 10:00 PM.

There's even a little something spooky for the kids with "Hotel Transylvania." The State has matinees of this haunted animated, family comedy featuring the voice of Adam Sandler this Saturday and Sunday.

To get tickets and showtimes for all the classic Halloween flicks showing at The State visit the Siouxfallsstatetheatre.org.

