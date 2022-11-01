There’s a New Top Team in the Final South Dakota HS VB Rankings

There hasn't been much change as of late in regards to the SD Media Volleyball poll, but that all changed this week. After a dogfight at the top of Class AA, there is a new top team in the final rankings release of the season.

Harrisburg vaulted to the top spot after a week in which they posted a straight-set win over then #1 Bishop O'Gorman.

The Tigers are followed in the rankings by the Knights, and third place belongs to Sioux Falls Washington, who also received one first place vote.

It's a pretty major shakeup in AA, but the rest of the poll remained relatively unchanged:

CLASS AA

1. Harrisburg (8) 21-3 50 3

2. O'Gorman (2) 22-4 46 1

3. S.F. Washington (1) 22-4 36 2

4. S.F. Jefferson 20-6 22 4

5. Pierre 15-4 8 RV

RECEIVING VOTES: S.F. Lincoln (17-10) 3

CLASS A

1. S.F. Christian (11) 27-5 55

2. Dakota Valley 23-7 44

3. Canton 21-4 21

4. Wagner 28-3 19

5. Miller 29-2 18

RECEIVING VOTES: Elkton-Lake Benton (27-3) 8

CLASS B

1. Warner (11) 31-2 55 1

2. Burke 28-4 40 3

3. Chester Area 23-5 37 2

4. Northwestern 24-8 21 4

5. Wolsey-Wessington 25-4 10 5

RECEIVING VOTES: Tripp-Delmont-Armour (23-4) 2

That's the final rankings of the season as all roads point towards Sioux Falls and the State High School Volleyball tournament.