There’s Always Next Year: Iowa Football’s 2023 Schedule Released
No matter which way you slice it, it's been a disappointing 2022 season for Kirk Ferentz and the Iowa Hawkeyes. Although they are technically still alive in the race for the Big Ten West, many Hawkeye fans are already looking forward to next season.
Who knows what changes if any are in store for the team from Iowa City, but the team along with the rest of the conference received their 2023 schedules today.
Iowa is currently 3-4 overall and 1-3 in the Big Ten West.
Here is the complete schedule for the Hawkeyes next season, with games times all TBD:
Sept. 2 Utah State
Sept. 9 at Iowa State
Sept. 16 Western Michigan
Sept. 23 at Penn State
Sept. 30 Michigan State
Oct. 7 Purdue
Oct. 14 at Wisconsin
Oct. 21 Minnesota
Oct. 28 BYE
Nov. 4 at Northwestern
Nov. 11 Rutgers
Nov. 18 Illinois
Nov. 24 at Nebraska
Dec. 2 Big Ten Championship
For a complete look at the Big Ten Schedules by team, visit Brett McMurphy on Twitter.
Sources: Brett McMurphy Twitter and SI.com