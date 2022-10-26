There&#8217;s Always Next Year: Iowa Football&#8217;s 2023 Schedule Released

There’s Always Next Year: Iowa Football’s 2023 Schedule Released

Getty Images

No matter which way you slice it, it's been a disappointing 2022 season for Kirk Ferentz and the Iowa Hawkeyes. Although they are technically still alive in the race for the Big Ten West, many Hawkeye fans are already looking forward to next season.

Who knows what changes if any are in store for the team from Iowa City, but the team along with the rest of the conference received their 2023 schedules today.

Iowa is currently 3-4 overall and 1-3 in the Big Ten West.

Here is the complete schedule for the Hawkeyes next season, with games times all TBD:

Sept. 2 Utah State

Sept. 9 at Iowa State

Sept. 16 Western Michigan

Sept. 23 at Penn State

Sept. 30 Michigan State

Oct. 7 Purdue

Oct. 14 at Wisconsin

Oct. 21 Minnesota

Oct. 28 BYE

Nov. 4 at Northwestern

Nov. 11 Rutgers

Nov. 18 Illinois

Nov. 24 at Nebraska

Dec. 2 Big Ten Championship

For a complete look at the Big Ten Schedules by team, visit Brett McMurphy on Twitter.

Sources: Brett McMurphy Twitter and SI.com

