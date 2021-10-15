These Are the 5 Highest Paying Job Openings in Sioux Falls

As you may have thought, many of the open job listings in Sioux Falls that come with the highest salary are in the medical field.

In many Sioux Falls storefronts, you will see Help Wanted signs. But what is the going rate of pay? Most likely, you can ball-park that figure by knowing something about the business.

But for others, say in a more professional setting, the salary could be in the triple digits. Yes, this may be the Upper Plains but, Sioux Falls has captured the attention of leading companies with worldwide connections.

Curious about what you could make in this town? Let's take a look at 5 of the highest paying jobs in Sioux Falls when searching the South Dakota Department of Labor:

Physician Gastroenterologist - Veterans Health Administration

Salary: $300,000-$400,000 Year

Oncology-Hematology - Veterans Health Administration

Salary: $295,000-$348,000 Year

Neurologist - Veterans Health Administration

Salary: $250,000-$282,480 Year

Nurse Practitioner- Matrix Medical Network

$72.00-$72.00 per hour

Large Project Superintendent - ACTalent, Inc.

Salary: $120,000-$140,000 Year