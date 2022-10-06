This City in Iowa Is One of the Best for Sober Living in America

There are places in America where 'drunk and disorderly' seems to be the norm.

In fact, well-known party towns like Las Vegas, Los Angeles, and Orlando have all landed in the top ten of a new poll of the spots where things get wild on a regular basis.

But what about the cities that fully embrace their sobriety?

There are plenty of them out there, including one in Iowa.

The capital city of the Hawkeye State, Des Moines, is the fourth-best city in America for sober living, according to a new study from Diabetic.org.

100 cities across the country were ranked in a number of categories ranging from alcohol and drug use to treatment facilities and volunteer opportunities.

Despite having the eighth-highest rate of alcohol consumption among the top ten cities 2.39 gallons annually per capita), Des Moines made up for it with the fewest drug overdose deaths per 100,000 people among the top ten cities (13.42), the second-most Alcoholics Anonymous locations per one million people (2.8), the second-highest percentage of residents who volunteer (31.78%), and the third-fewest illicit drug users per 100 people (7.95).

BEST CITIES FOR SOBER LIVING

Madison, Wisconsin Harrisburg, Pennsylvania Durham, North Carolina Des Moines, Iowa Indianapolis, Indiana Richmond, Virginia Winston-Salem, North Carolina Provo, Utah Toledo, Ohio Bridgeport, Connecticut

