SDSU’s Eric Henderson Named Next Drake Bulldogs Coach

Rumors solidified into verifiable reports on Friday afternoon that longtime South Dakota State Jackrabbit Head Men's Basketball Coach Eric Henderson would be leaving to take the Head Coach position at Drake University.

Henderson replaces Ben McCollum, who after one year on the job departed to take over the Head position at Iowa this past week.

Henderson, 46, had been in Brookings with the Jackrabbit Men's program since 2016, and took over as the Head Coach in 2019 following TJ Otzelberger's exit to UNLV.

Get our free mobile app

Now, he takes over a program at Drake that has had a long history of successful coaches, especially of late.

Here's the official confirmation of the news Friday:

Per the release at GoDrakeBulldogs.com:

During his tenure in Brookings, Henderson guided the Jackrabbits to plenty of success and posted a 129-60 overall record and a 76-20 mark in the Summit League. Henderson's squads never finished worse than third in the Summit League standings and won at least a share of the Summit League regular season title in four seasons and won two conference tournament titles en route to a pair of NCAA Tournament appearances. Drake will host an introductory press conference marking Henderson's official welcome to Des Moines on Tuesday, Apr. 1 in the Schickler Club at the Knapp Center. Specific timing details have yet to be determined but Tuesday's introduction will be available to live stream on Drake Athletics' YouTube account.

Sources: Drake Bulldogs

Ten Years of Winners at the Summit League MBB Tournament Gallery Credit: Bert Remien