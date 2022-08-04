This South Dakota City Will See Biggest Weather Change by 2100

What are you going to be doing 78 years from now?

Sadly, most of us will be long gone, but for those around in one South Dakota city in 2100 they'll be doing one thing.

Sweltering.

Corn Palace - Mitchell Google Maps Street View loading...

A new study from Climate Central says that residents of Mitchell will see the biggest average temperature of any city in America over the next 78 years.

The home of the World's Only Corn Palace is projected to warm up by an average of more than 11 degrees by 2100, making it feel more like Wichita Falls, Texas than central South Dakota.

The average summer warming by 2100 across all 247 cities in the study is eight degrees.

Mitchell is one of 16 U.S. cities that will see their 2100 summer temperatures rise to a level similar to the Middle East and Egypt.

The study also shows the five largest cities in the U.S. will have a dramatic shift in temps in the next eight decades:

New York is projected to warm by 7.6 °F, with summers more like present-day Columbia, S.C.

Los Angeles is projected to warm by 5.8 °F, with summers more like Túxpam de Rodríguez Cano, Mexico

Chicago is projected to warm by 9.1 °F, with summers more like Montgomery, Ala.

Houston is projected to warm by 6.4 °F, with summers more like Lahore, Pakistan

Phoenix is projected to warm by 7.2 °F, with summers more like Al Mubarraz, Saudi Arabia

