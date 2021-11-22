This Week’s NFC North Betting Odds For All Teams

This week in the NFL is a feat for fans as there are plenty of great matchups to fill your football appetite not only on Thanksgiving but all weekend long.

Things get started with a NFC North matchup to start off the festivities on Thanksgiving as the Detroit Lions will play host to the Chicago Bears in the annual game from Detroit.

The Minnesota Vikings will travel to San Francisco to take on the 49ers in another opportunity for both teams to show they are playoff ready.

It will be a week of rest for the Green Bay Packers as they get their bye week after a close loss to the Vikings a week ago.

Here is a complete look at the betting odds for all NFC North teams this week.

- Chicago Bears - 3.5 vs. Detroit Lions with over/under total of 41.5

- San Francisco 49ers -3 vs. Minnesota Vikings with over/under total 48.5

For more information on the NFC North, the other teams throughout the NFL and the remaining games on the NFL schedule, you can visit the league website.