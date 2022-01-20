Three New Members To Be Inducted Into Twins Hall of Fame

The Minnesota Twins will induct three new members to their Hall of Fame. Ron Gardenhire, Dan Gladden, and César Tovar will be enshrined in 2022.

Tovar debuted for the Twins in 1965 and proved to be a versatile threat for eight seasons. He led the league in doubles and triples in 1970, led the league in hits in 1971, and is still third on the Twins all-time list in stolen bases with 186, seventh in triples with 55, and 11th in hits with 1,164. Tovar’s versatility was proven in 1968 when he played all nine positions on the field in one game against the Oakland A’s. He is one of only five players in AL/NL history to complete this feat.

Gladden is best known for scoring the winning run in the 1991 World Series to give the Twins their second championship in five seasons. Gladden started his career in Minnesota with a World Series and ended it with one, between time in San Francisco and Detroit. He hit .268 with 38 homers, and 116 stolen bases with the Twins. He continues to work with the Twins as the play-by-play and analyst on the Minnesota Twins Radio Network. You can hear Danny’s take on Twins baseball all season long on News-Talk 1340 KROC-AM and 96.9 FM and on 103.1 KFIL.

Gardenhire started his Twins tenure as the third-base coach in 1991, and then took the managerial role from Tom Kelly in 2002. He managed some of the club's most successful runs in the mid-to-late 2000s. Known as Gardy in Twins Territory, he was the last manager in the team’s Metrodome era and the first at Target Field. Gardenhire finished his Twins tenure with 1,068 wins, the second-most in club history. Gardenhire was runner-up for the AL’s Manager of the Year Award in 2003, 2004, 2006, 2008, and 2009, before finally securing the award in 2010.