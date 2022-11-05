Ticket Info For Mighty West Central Trojans State Title Game

Ticket Info For Mighty West Central Trojans State Title Game

Mark Stahl/ThinkStock

The mighty West Central Trojans are on their way to the Class A State Championship game in Vermillion next weekend.

West Central defeated Beresford 24-20 on Friday night in Hartford, SD and advanced to yet another state title game at the Dakota Dome.

No. 2 West Central will take on No. 1 Dell Rapids in the championship matchup, with the two teams not playing each other during the regular season.

For those looking to attend the game on Friday night at 7 PM, here is the ticket information below provided by the West Central Activities Department.

This year the seating will be all general admission .

Ticket prices are: Adults:$15

Students: $10

Saturday, November 5 at 8:00am -

Pre-order general admission tickets at  GoYotes.com/Tickets .

There will be an additional cost of $3.00 per ticket when ordering online.

Monday, November 7 at 9:00am -

Ticket sales open to the general public.

You may also call 605-677-5959 to order tickets with no service charge.

Friday, November 11 at the door

Purchase general admission tickets at the door.

Suites/Loge:

Will be available for Championship contests. Interested parties can contact the USD Ticket Office to be placed on a "call list." Once USD Season Ticket Holders have exercised their option to potentially rent their suite for any/all championship games, members of the general public will have the opportunity to rent a suite for the game(s) of their choice.  Please see the attachment on USD Loge & Suite Info

For more information on all the championship matchups in South Dakota high school football, you can visit the SDHSAA website.

 

