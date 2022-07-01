Time for the Sioux Falls Ultimate 12-Fridays Brewery Crawl
Mental slap: Why didn't I think of this before? Here's a summer adventure that involves drinking beer at a different brewery every week. What are you doing for the next 12 Fridays?
Take a local hop tour through the Sioux Falls brewery community for one-of-a-kind craft beers.
The craft beer community continues to thrive in Sioux Falls where there is a good share of area breweries located downtown. And, a handful scattered around the city, with a couple just a short 15-minute drive out of town.
As you enjoy your time in Sioux Falls for business or pleasure, don't be afraid to take the time to find out what the locals enjoy. It's always a great idea to get our opinion. That's one of the great perks here in South Dakota.
If it's just for relaxing beer on the outdoor patio or with your dinner, Sioux Falls can be your 12-Day or 12-Week Brew Crawl.
Sioux Falls South Dakota Brewery Guide
Gallery Credit: Dave Roberts
From Frybread to Pheasants - Here are South Dakota's Official State Things
Best Time To Have A Good Time in South Dakota
Gallery Credit: Dave Roberts