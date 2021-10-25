Tom Brady, First NFL QB to Reach 600 Passing TDs

Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

TAMPA, Fla. -- Buccaneers' quarterback Tom Brady became the first quarterback in NFL history to reach 600 career touchdown passes in Sunday's 38-3 rout of the Chicago Bears.

It happened with 10 seconds left in the first quarter on a 9-yard touchdown strike to wide receiver Mike Evans. The Buccaneers had the ball after outside linebacker Shaq Barrett forced a fumble from Bears' rookie quarterback Justin Fields that was recovered by defensive tackle Vita Vea.

Brady was greeted with a giant hug from coach Bruce Arians after the play, while Evans threw the ball to a fan in the stands, not realizing it was a record until Arians told him.

Brady threw two more touchdowns in Sunday's game, both also to Evans for 2 yards and 8 yards, respectively, in the second quarter. He was replaced by Blaine Gabbert midway through the fourth quarter and finished his day 20-of-36 for 211 yards and four touchdown passes.

Not bad for 44 years of age and just one year after he infamously forgot what down it was against the Bears.

