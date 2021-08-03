Top 5 Hotels in Sioux Falls You Recommend

According to TripAdvisor, here is how the top hotels in Sioux Falls were ranked by travelers visiting the Sioux Empire.

Of the 60+ hotels in the Sioux Falls metro, we have learned what you think the top lodgers are. And with the help of Experience Sioux Falls, you will find even more about our city's thousands of rooms to choose from.

Higher rated hotels as you will see, are near the two major medical facilities of Avera Health and Sanford Health. Also, there are convenient stays for the sports-minded and shopping travelers.

So let's take a look at the Top 5:

Comfort Inn & Suites - West Avera Dr.
Home2 Suites by Hilton - Sanford Medical Center 1120 S Grange Ave
Hampton Inn & Suites - West Avera Dr.
Fairfield Inn & Suites - Sanford Pentagon
Sioux Falls ClubHouse Hotel & Suites - S. Louise Ave

Need more choices? Check out Experience Sioux Falls for more hotel options and the latest on our fine city.

