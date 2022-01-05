Trial Set for in South Dakota Slaying of Brother, Pregnant Sister-In-Law

MILBANK, S.D. (AP) — A Milbank man will face trial this summer on charges of killing his brother and pregnant sister-in-law.

Fifty-seven-year-old Brent Hanson appeared in court Tuesday where a judge set a jury trial to begin Aug. 11.

Police say Hanson hit his brother, Clyde Hanson, in the head with a baseball bat on December 12 at a residential property they both owned, but where they lived in separate spaces.

Authorities say Jessica Hanson, who was nine months pregnant, returned home the following morning and the defendant struck her in the head with a machete. The couple’s bodies were found on December 15 after police were called to do a welfare check. Their 3-year-old child was found sleeping and unharmed.

