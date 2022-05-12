Twins-Astros Game Suspended, 15 Innings Scheduled Thursday
The Minnesota Twins-Houston Astros game Wednesday at Target Field was suspended due to severe weather with the Astros leading 5-1.
Thursday's contest will include the suspended game picking up in the top of the 4th inning followed by the regularly scheduled game. The first pitch today will be 12:10 PM on ESPN 102.3/AM1000 KSOO.
Fans holding tickets for Thursday’s originally-scheduled 12:10 p.m. game will receive admission to both the resumption of the suspended game and the originally-scheduled game.
Beginning Friday, Minnesota will host Cleveland in a 3-game series.
