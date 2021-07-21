Twins Blow Another Lead, White Sox Win 9-5

At 21 games over .500 this season, the Chicago White Sox (58-37) are on a run that if they continue to play like they have the last two months we will definitely be seeing them in the postseason. And then there are the Minnesota Twins (40-55) 18 games behind the Sox in the American League Central Division.

Yes, the Twins have their talented players in Jorge Polanco who gave Minnesota a 5-4 lead in the top of the 8th inning last night with a 2-run homer. That late lead was again squandered as relief pitching would allow five runs for a Chicago 9-5 win.

Around Major League Baseball the trade talks have Nelson Cruz and Jose Berrios as possible deal-makers.

Being plagued by injuries continues to affect Minnesota just like other MLB teams. The in and out of Byron Buxton and Louis Arraez. You have Jake Cave, Randy Dobnak, and Devin Smeltzer all idle. On a good note, Mitch Garver has been reinstated from the IL.

Two and a half months of the regular season to go. Can they get healthy and make a run? Fingers crossed.

One more game in this series with Chicago tonight at 7:10 PM. Minnesota will start Michael Pineda (3-5) against Dylan Cease (7-5).