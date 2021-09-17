Two Big Names Atop the Sanford International Leaderboard on Day 1

Sanford International - Jeff Thurn Results Radio Townsquare Media

Every single year since the Sanford International began in Sioux Falls, we have seen some amazing golf ascend on the Sioux Empire.

From Steve Stricker to Rocco Mediate to Miguel Angel Jimenez, this Champions Tour stop has had some big names take down the title each year as well.

Local golf fans are hoping for another big weekend that delivers the same sort of star power atop the leaderboard at the Sanford International.

Get our free mobile app

KJ Choi and Darren Clarke share the opening day lead after both went out and shot a 63 and sit -7 heading into Day 2.

Choi had a very good career on the PGA Tour, with a third place finish at the Masters and a sixth place finish at the PGA Championship, both in 2004.

Clarke is another one of the big names in this years field and is a major champion, winning the 2011 Open Championship.

It is not just Clarke and Choi that bring brand power to the top of the leaderboard, Retief Goosen is -5, Tom Byrum is -4 along with Jim Furyk, Ernie Els and last year's winner Miguel Angel Jimenez.

Here's a look at the rest of the scores at the Sanford International. 

The players will head back onto the course on Saturday morning as Day 2 will see temperatures rise some and effect the course differently than Day 1.

For more information on the pairings, tee times, course details and to purchase tickets, you can visit their website.

READ ON: See the States Where People Live the Longest

Stacker used data from the 2020 County Health Rankings to rank every state's average life expectancy from lowest to highest. The 2020 County Health Rankings values were calculated using mortality counts from the 2016-2018 National Center for Health Statistics. The U.S. Census 2019 American Community Survey and America's Health Rankings Senior Report 2019 data were also used to provide demographics on the senior population of each state and the state's rank on senior health care, respectively.

Read on to learn the average life expectancy in each state.

 

Filed Under: Golf, Sanford International, Sioux Falls
Categories: Articles, Newsletter ESPN, Overtime, Sports
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top