Two Big Names Atop the Sanford International Leaderboard on Day 1

Every single year since the Sanford International began in Sioux Falls, we have seen some amazing golf ascend on the Sioux Empire.

From Steve Stricker to Rocco Mediate to Miguel Angel Jimenez, this Champions Tour stop has had some big names take down the title each year as well.

Local golf fans are hoping for another big weekend that delivers the same sort of star power atop the leaderboard at the Sanford International.

KJ Choi and Darren Clarke share the opening day lead after both went out and shot a 63 and sit -7 heading into Day 2.

Choi had a very good career on the PGA Tour, with a third place finish at the Masters and a sixth place finish at the PGA Championship, both in 2004.

Clarke is another one of the big names in this years field and is a major champion, winning the 2011 Open Championship.

It is not just Clarke and Choi that bring brand power to the top of the leaderboard, Retief Goosen is -5, Tom Byrum is -4 along with Jim Furyk, Ernie Els and last year's winner Miguel Angel Jimenez.

Here's a look at the rest of the scores at the Sanford International.

The players will head back onto the course on Saturday morning as Day 2 will see temperatures rise some and effect the course differently than Day 1.

For more information on the pairings, tee times, course details and to purchase tickets, you can visit their website.