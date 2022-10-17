Two Minnesota School Districts among the Best in America

The last couple of years have been especially tough on school kids, teachers, and administrators as the COVID pandemic wreaked havoc on the education system throughout the United States and the rest of the world.

But as we emerge from that period of uncertainty, we're reminded that there are still a number of quality schools and educators out there, including a pair of school districts in Minnesota that are being recognized as some of the best in the country.

24/7 Wall Street is out with two lists touting the best places to teach and the best-ranked districts nationwide.

On the list of the 'Best Places to Teach in America', the website looked at a Niche ranking of districts based on data from the U.S. Department of Education on things like teacher absenteeism rates, average salary, and student-teacher ratios.

At number nine on the list is the Region 4-Lakes Country Service Cooperative in Fergus Falls.

The district has an average full-time teacher salary of $126,703, a student-teacher ratio of 15:1, zero percent of teachers missing 10+ days per year for sick/personal leave, and a graduation rate of 25%.

Nationally, schools from Illinois and New York dominated with seven districts in the top ten.

One Minnesota district also landed in the top 50 on 24/7 Wall Street's list of the 'Best-Ranked School Districts in America'.

The website again turned to Niche, which ranked school districts on self-reported standardized test scores, parent and student surveys, extracurricular activities, and indicators of teacher quality.

At number 46 on the list is the Wayzata Public School District in Plymouth.

The district has an enrollment of 12,013 students with a student-teacher ratio of 17:1 and an average graduation rate of 96%.

Overall, 81 percent of Wayzata District students are proficient in reading and 79 percent are proficient in math.

Not surprisingly, a number of the same districts that made the best places to teach list also landed on the best-ranked districts list, with another impressive showing from Illinois and New York with seven of the top ten spots.

