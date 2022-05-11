Two More Sioux Falls Streets Impacted by Road Construction

Drivers in downtown Sioux Falls will be looking for a detour for the next couple of weeks.

Starting today (Wednesday), East Sixth Street is closed between Philips Avenue and Weber Avenue.

Alliance Construction will be working on utilities for Cherapa Place.

This work is anticipated to be completed on May 25.

Duluth Avenue Construction Google Maps loading...

Also this week, work beings on South Duluth Avenue between 35th Street and 37th Street.

The street will remain open while crews do concrete and grading work.

Weather permitting, this work is anticipated to be complete within four weeks.

