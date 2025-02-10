UConn Huskies Out of AP Top 25 for First Time in 2 Years

The UConn Huskies have had an uncharacteristic season under Coach Dan Hurley. The two-time defending national champions are out of the AP Top 25 this week for the first time in two years.

The Huskies are 16-7 overall but have fallen in four of their last eight contests.

Here's a look at the Men's AP Top 25 this week:

Associated Press Men's Top 25

First-place votes in parentheses

TeamRecord
1. Auburn (34)21-2
2. Alabama (23)20-3
3. Florida (3)20-3
3. Duke20-3
5. Tennessee (1)20-4
6. Houston19-4
7. Purdue19-5
8. Texas A&M18-5
9. St. John's21-3
10. Iowa State18-5
11. Michigan State19-4
12. Texas Tech18-5
13. Arizona17-6
14. Memphis20-4
15. Kentucky16-7
16. Wisconsin19-5
17. Kansas16-7
18. Marquette18-6
19. Ole Miss18-6
20. Michigan18-5
21. Missouri17-6
22. Mississippi State17-6
23. Clemson19-5
24. Creighton18-6
25. Maryland18-6

The Creighton Blue Jays are back in the poll for the first time since late November, and at 18-6 have won 9 straight and 11 of their last 12.

Source: ESPN.com

