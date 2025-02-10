UConn Huskies Out of AP Top 25 for First Time in 2 Years

The UConn Huskies have had an uncharacteristic season under Coach Dan Hurley. The two-time defending national champions are out of the AP Top 25 this week for the first time in two years.

The Huskies are 16-7 overall but have fallen in four of their last eight contests.

Here's a look at the Men's AP Top 25 this week:

Associated Press Men's Top 25 First-place votes in parentheses

Team Record 1. Auburn (34) 21-2 2. Alabama (23) 20-3 3. Florida (3) 20-3 3. Duke 20-3 5. Tennessee (1) 20-4 6. Houston 19-4 7. Purdue 19-5 8. Texas A&M 18-5 9. St. John's 21-3 10. Iowa State 18-5 11. Michigan State 19-4 12. Texas Tech 18-5 13. Arizona 17-6 14. Memphis 20-4 15. Kentucky 16-7 16. Wisconsin 19-5 17. Kansas 16-7 18. Marquette 18-6 19. Ole Miss 18-6 20. Michigan 18-5 21. Missouri 17-6 22. Mississippi State 17-6 23. Clemson 19-5 24. Creighton 18-6 25. Maryland 18-6

The Creighton Blue Jays are back in the poll for the first time since late November, and at 18-6 have won 9 straight and 11 of their last 12.

