UConn Huskies Out of AP Top 25 for First Time in 2 Years
The UConn Huskies have had an uncharacteristic season under Coach Dan Hurley. The two-time defending national champions are out of the AP Top 25 this week for the first time in two years.
The Huskies are 16-7 overall but have fallen in four of their last eight contests.
Here's a look at the Men's AP Top 25 this week:
Get our free mobile app
Associated Press Men's Top 25
First-place votes in parentheses
|Team
|Record
|1. Auburn (34)
|21-2
|2. Alabama (23)
|20-3
|3. Florida (3)
|20-3
|3. Duke
|20-3
|5. Tennessee (1)
|20-4
|6. Houston
|19-4
|7. Purdue
|19-5
|8. Texas A&M
|18-5
|9. St. John's
|21-3
|10. Iowa State
|18-5
|11. Michigan State
|19-4
|12. Texas Tech
|18-5
|13. Arizona
|17-6
|14. Memphis
|20-4
|15. Kentucky
|16-7
|16. Wisconsin
|19-5
|17. Kansas
|16-7
|18. Marquette
|18-6
|19. Ole Miss
|18-6
|20. Michigan
|18-5
|21. Missouri
|17-6
|22. Mississippi State
|17-6
|23. Clemson
|19-5
|24. Creighton
|18-6
|25. Maryland
|18-6
The Creighton Blue Jays are back in the poll for the first time since late November, and at 18-6 have won 9 straight and 11 of their last 12.
Source: ESPN.com
Minnesota Timberwolves All-Time Leading Scorers
Gallery Credit: Bert Remien
The 12 Best Single-Game Receiving Performances in Vikings History
Gallery Credit: Bert Remien