BOSTON -- The Atlanta Braves turned a triple play -- the first in the majors this season -- during the third inning of their 7-1 loss to the Boston Red Sox on Tuesday night.

It also became only the second 8-3-5 triple play in MLB history, with the other having happened in 1884 when the Boston Beaneaters turned it against the Providence Grays.

Center fielder Michael Harris II caught a shallow fly ball from Triston Casas and threw to first after Adam Duvall had strayed too far.

The throw easily got Duvall. First baseman Matt Olson then alertly fired the ball across the diamond in plenty of time to get Masataka Yoshida at third after he tagged up and attempted to advance on Duvall's running gaffe.

Harris held up his arms and leaped as Austin Riley tagged out Yoshida, who was several steps away from the bag when Olson's throw arrived.

"My instincts told me right off the bat that it was off the end," Duvall said. "I'm reading the outfielder. My goal is to get to second if it drops in front of him. I got out a little too far, and he made a good throwback. It's one of those things; it's risk/reward, and it didn't go my way tonight."

The Braves last turned a triple play in 2004 against the San Diego Padres, and the Red Sox last hit into one in 2017 against the Baltimore Orioles.

The play ended an inning that started with promise for Boston with back-to-back singles by Yoshida and Duvall.

