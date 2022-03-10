Union Gospel Mission Marks 122nd Anniversary In Sioux Falls
As a stand-out organization in the city, the Union Gospel Mission of Sioux Falls will open its doors to the public for a milestone celebration.
This Thursday, March 17 from Noon to 5:00 PM an open house and chili cook-off will mark the 122nd Anniversary of the Sioux Falls Union Gospel Mission, the second oldest rescue mission in the country.
According to a release, the Mission opened its doors on March 17, 1900, by former convict Thomas F. Moore who was convicted in Roberts County for the shooting death of a man in Sisseton, September 1893. Morse received a visit from ‘Mother Wheaton,’ who traveled to prisons around the United States, sharing the Gospel with prisoners. He gave his life to Christ, and in 1898 received a full pardon from Governor Andrew Lee.
As the largest emergency shelter in the Sioux Falls area, the Union Gospel Mission provides shelter and meals for an average of 125 men, women, and children each night, along with a resident addiction recovery program, and an average of 900 food boxes to the community poor each week.
During the open house donations of new, packaged socks and underwear for men, women, and children will be greatly accepted.
Eric Weber, the Mission’s CEO says, “We hope to welcome folks who’ve never visited the Mission before so bring your friends.”
Thursday's chili cook-off will run from Noon to 2:00 PM.
