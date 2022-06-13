USD Coyote Football Opens Season Against Kansas State

University of South Dakota(Used with permission)

University of South Dakota head football coach Bob Nielson and his Coyotes return to Manhattan, Kansas this fall for the 2022 College Football season opener against Kansas State. Tickets for the game go on sale Wednesday, June 15.

One more non-conference game at Montana will precede the season home opener against Cal Poly on September 17.


Coach Nielson has added coaching veteran Ron Crook to the staff as the special teams and tight ends coach for the Coyotes. Crook's career has spanned three decades and includes stops at Cincinnati, West Virginia, Stanford, Harvard, and Illinois.

USD finished 7-5 last season and lost to Southern Illinois in the FCS Playoffs.

2022 USD Football Schedule:
Sep 3, 6 p.m. Away Kansas State
Sep 10, TBA Away Montana
Sep 17, TBA Home Cal Poly
Sep 24, TBA Home North Dakota State
Oct 8, TBA Away South Dakota State
Oct 15, TBA Away Illinois State
Oct 22, TBA Home Southern Illinois
Oct 29, TBA Away Youngstown State
Nov 5, TBA Home Missouri State
Nov 12, TBA Away North Dakota
Nov 19, TBA Home UNI

