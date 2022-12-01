USD Football Hopefully Bright With 4 On All Newcomers List

For the University of South Dakota, the record on the football field in 2022 is something that they'd like to forget.

That said, there were some bright spots, including some individual players shining in their first opportunity on the field.

With head coach Bob Nielson returning next year and receiving a contract extension, the hope is the young crop of players on the roster can be the difference that puts them back on the winning track.

The Missouri Valley Football Conference released their All Newcomers list this week and USD led the league with four players receiving honors.

Here is the complete release from the USD Athletic Department on the honors.

ST. LOUIS—South Dakota football has a league-high four players on the Missouri Valley Football Conference All-Newcomer Team as selected by the league's head coaches, sports information directors and select media.

The list includes quarterback Aidan Bouman , running back Shomari Lawrence , punter John Bickle and outside linebacker Michael Scott . It marks the second-most Coyote players on the team since USD joined the league in 2012.

Information on the four honorees follows:

Bouman (Buffalo, Minnesota), a redshirt freshman, passed for 892 yards and accounted for 10 touchdowns in four starts and five games played this season. He rallied USD back from a 21-7 deficit to beat Southern Illinois in his collegiate debut. He was named Valley Newcomer of the Week after passing for 235 yards and two scores in a win against Missouri State. He also threw three touchdowns at North Dakota.

Lawrence (Pompano Beach, Florida), a third-year freshman, finished second on the team and 11th in the Valley in rushing with 597 yards while averaging 5.6 yards per carry. He also caught 14 passes for 135 yards and a score. Lawrence was the Coyotes' leading rusher four times during the season. He carried 11 times for a career-high 122 yards and a touchdown in a win against Southern Illinois. He totaled three rushing touchdowns on the year.

Bickle (Eau Claire, Wisconsin), a graduate transfer from Wheaton, was named an all-MVFC punter Monday. He finished second in the Valley and 18th nationally with a 42.4-yard average during the regular season. He helped USD lead the conference and rank in the top-10 nationally for net punting at 39 yards per punt. Bickle drew a fair catch on half his 60 punts and led the Valley with 12 punts of more than 50 yards. He pinned 22 punts inside the 20, second-most in the league.

Scott (Tallahassee, Florida), a graduate transfer from Akron, totaled 56 tackles with 8.0 tackles-for-loss and 3.0 sacks. He led the team and ranked seventh in the Valley in tackles-for-loss and finished second on the team in sacks. Scott was the Coyotes' fifth-leading tackler. His single-game high was 11 against South Dakota State. He had two sacks in the season opener at Kansas State.

For more information on the USD football team, their current roster and other news surrounding the team, you can visit their website.