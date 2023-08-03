College Football-South Dakota & South Dakota State Schedules

Get our free mobile app

Once you turn the calendar to August college campuses across the country begin to see practice facilities populate with eager athletes. This is the best time of year if you play college football.

Both South Dakota and South Dakota State begin the 2023 football season on Thursday, August 31.

2023 football schedules for the Coyotes and Jackrabbits

University of South Dakota:

Saturday, August 31 - @ Missouri 7:00 PM

Saturday, September 9 - vs. St. Thomas 1:00 PM

Saturday, September 16 - vs. Lamar 1:00 PM

Saturday, September 30 - @ North Dakota State1:00 PM

Saturday, October 7 - vs. Murray State 2:00 PM

Saturday, October 14 - vs. Youngstown State 1:00 PM

Saturday, October 21 - @ Indiana State 12:00 PM

Saturday, October 28 - vs. South Dakota State1:00 PM

Saturday, November 4 - @ Southern Illinois 1:00 PM

Saturday, November 11 - vs. North Dakota 12:00 PM

Saturday, November 18 - @ Western Illinois 1:00 PM

South Dakota State University:

Thursday, August 31 vs Western Oregon 7:00pm

Saturday, September 9 vs Montana State 6:00 PM

Saturday, September 16 vs Drake 2:30 PM (Minneapolis, Minnesota Target Field)

Saturday, September 30 vs North Dakota 2:00 PM

Saturday, October 7 @ Illinois State 6:00 PM

Saturday, October 14 vs Northern Iowa 2:00 PM

Saturday, October 21 @ Southern Illinois 2:00 PM

Saturday, October 28 @ South Dakota 1:00 PMN

Saturday, November 4 vs North Dakota State 2:00 PM

Saturday, November 11 @ Youngstown State 11:00 AM

Saturday, November 18 vs Missouri State 2:00 PM

