USD, SDSU, Augie and USF All Roll Over the Weekend

It was a great weekend to be a local college football fan as all four FCS and DII teams picked up wins on Saturday.

The University of South Dakota, South Dakota State University, Augustana University and the University of Sioux Falls not only won on Saturday, they all won in convincing fashion.

The University of Sioux Falls went up to Minot State and demolished them with a 49-10 win behind quarterback Adam Mullen who threw three touchdown passes.

USF will now host Concordia St Paul this week as they try to improve to 2-1 and will be celebrating Military Appreciation Day at Bob Young Field.

Augustana also went on the road to pick up another win, defeating UMary in Bismarck as the Vikings put up a 43-20 win.

Augie will return home next week to host MSU Moorhead as they look to stay undefeated and get to 3-0.

The University of South Dakota was looking to get their first win of the season at home against Northern Arizona and the Coyotes delivered with a 34-7 win on Saturday.

USD will try to improve to 2-1 this week as they will travel to California and face off against Cal Poly.

Then there was SDSU who was coming off of a huge win against Colorado State last week and they certianly didn't have a let down game against Lindenwood as the Jacks rolled 52-7.

The competition will get tougher next week as SDSU will travel to Indiana State in a MVC showdown.

It isn't every weekend that all four fanbases can be happy, so certainly a reason to celebrate.