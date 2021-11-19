USD & SDSU Have Regular Season Finale Border Battles

With identical records (7-3) both the Coyotes and Jackrabbits play their final regular-season games this Saturday. And, both are against North Dakota teams.

The University of South Dakota coming off the biggest comeback game of the season, maybe of all time, are heading to Fargo this Saturday to face North Dakota State University.

The Coyotes are still riding high from the Hail Mary win against the Jacks last weekend.

With a win against the Bison Saturday, USD would clinch a share of its first conference title since 2005.

The kickoff between USD and NDSU is 2:30 PM.

Will playing on their home turf send the Jackrabbits onto the postseason? SDSU hopes to keep the season going as they look to make it a win and lock in a 10th straight trip to the Football Championship Subdivision playoffs.

The Fighting Hawks (5-5) have stumbled to a 5-5 overall record and a 3-4 mark in league play. Will they be a spoiler?

Saturday's game will mark the 87th meeting between South Dakota State and North Dakota on the football field. UND leads the overall series by a 47-34-5 count.

The kickoff for the Military Appreciation Day game is set for 2 p.m.

