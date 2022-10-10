USF and Augustana Football Both Gets Wins Over the Weekend

The University of Sioux Falls beat Augustana a week ago on the football field, but it was both teams that won this week.

The USF Cougars dominated SMSU at home on Saturday 35-14 and were in control of the game from the start.

With the win, the University of Sioux Falls secured their 28th consecutive winning season in a row and continued their remarkable streak.

The No. 17 team in the country has done a great job of riding the momentum and getting timely stops from their defense to set up their offense for big plays.

USF will go on the road next week to face off against the 1-5 University of Mary Marauders as they look to get their seventh win of the season and stay undefeated.

Augustana rebounded from their loss the previous week to USF with a 31-14 win on the road against Upper Iowa.

With the win, Augie improved to 5-1 on the season and relied heavily on the rushing abilities of their running backs with Isaiah Huber and David Addo combining for 237 yards and both going over the 100 yard mark.

Augustana will return home next week for Homecoming and Vikings Days as they will host Wayne State at 1 PM as they look to secure their sixth win of the season.

It is going to be very interesting to see the results for both of these teams the rest of the way, as it is clear USF is a top team in the country and Augustana isn't too far behind them.