USF Basketball Head Coach Chris Johnson Nets 250th Career Win

USF Basketball Head Coach Chris Johnson Nets 250th Career Win

USF

On Saturday night at the Stewart Center on the campus of the University of Sioux Falls, the Cougars defeated Minnesota-Crookston 73-47.

Not only did the Cougars pick up a nice win in the NSIC, but their head coach knocked off a milestone on his resume as well.

USF men's basketball head coach Chris Johnson won his 250th career game as a head coach and his 234th with the Cougars.

Over the years, Johnson has created a really good basketball program as USF and continues to be a tough matchup every night in league play.

On the season, USF Is 10-7 on the season, with a 6-5 record in conference play and they are riding a two game winning streak.

Get our free mobile app

For more information on the University of Sioux Falls men's basketball team, their current roster and the remaining games on their schedule, you can visit the team website. 

 

MOST RECKLESS DRIVERS' VEHICLES

We've all seen 'em.

That souped-up vehicle sitting next to you at the red light or blowing your doors off on the interstate.

When you lay eyes on one of those beauties, the thought runs through your mind - 'Man, I would get in SO much trouble behind the wheel of that bad boy'.

And you're probably right. But which vehicles on the road today are causing drivers to take the most risks?

BestLife story breaks looks at a study from North Bay Legal and Insurify to pinpoint exactly which vehicles are being piloted by the most reckless drivers, according to figures from the National Highway Safety Administration.

Filed Under: Chris Johnson, College Basketball, Sioux Falls, USF
Categories: Articles, Newsletter ESPN, Overtime, Sports
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top