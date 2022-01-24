USF Basketball Head Coach Chris Johnson Nets 250th Career Win

On Saturday night at the Stewart Center on the campus of the University of Sioux Falls, the Cougars defeated Minnesota-Crookston 73-47.

Not only did the Cougars pick up a nice win in the NSIC, but their head coach knocked off a milestone on his resume as well.

USF men's basketball head coach Chris Johnson won his 250th career game as a head coach and his 234th with the Cougars.

Over the years, Johnson has created a really good basketball program as USF and continues to be a tough matchup every night in league play.

On the season, USF Is 10-7 on the season, with a 6-5 record in conference play and they are riding a two game winning streak.

For more information on the University of Sioux Falls men's basketball team, their current roster and the remaining games on their schedule, you can visit the team website.