USF Cougars Add Four Positional Coaches To Staff

SIOUX FALLS – The University of Sioux Falls and head coach Jim Glogowski are proud to announce the hiring of Michael Buetow, Xavier Jackson, Markhus Taylor, and Caleb Richardson as position coaches for Cougar Football.

Michael Buetow will serve as the defensive tackles coach for the Coo. He joins Glogowski's staff following a one-year stint at the University of Wisconsin - Eau Claire as their defensive line coach.

Before UWEC, Buetow was a defensive tackle at North Dakota State where he started for the Bison and was a part of the 2022 FCS Championship team. Buetow was also a three-time NSIC Conference Champion with Minnesota State where he was named a 2019 All-NSIC Defensive Linemen.

Get our free mobile app

Buetow currently holds a bachelor's degree in university studies from North Dakota State University.

Xavier Jackson joins the Cougars as their running backs coach. Jackson enters his coaching career following his senior season at the University of Central Missouri where rushed for 388 yards and four touchdowns for the Mules all while being named to the All-MIAA team.

Before UCM, Jackson played for the Nebraska-Kearney Lopers. He played two seasons at the College of DuPage where he was the Chaparrals second-leading rusher with 426 yards and five touchdowns. He was also their second-leading receiver with 243 yards and two touchdowns.

Jackson holds an associate's degree as well as a bachelor's in sports management. He is currently pursuing his master's in sports management from the University of Central Missouri.

Caleb Richardson will join USF as the tight ends coach following a one-year stint at the University of Wisconsin – Eau Claire. While at UWEC, Richardson served as the Blugold's tight ends and running backs coach. He also helped produce a first-team all-conference tight end for Eau Claire.

Before his coaching career, Richardson spent his playing career at Bethel University where he was an offensive lineman and long snapper for the Royals. Richardson helped lead his team to two playoff appearances in four years.

Richardson obtained his bachelor's degree in human resource management from Bethel University.

Markhus Taylor joins the Cougars as their cornerback's coach following a one-year stint as a running backs coach at the University of Dubuque, a Division III institution in Dubuque, Iowa.

Before his coaching career, Taylor was a three-year starting cornerback at Dubuque where he also earned his bachelor's in health science. Taylor is currently pursuing a master's in business from Dubuque. While attending the university, Taylor also helped advise a Black Student Union group.