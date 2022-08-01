USF to Add Men’s and Women’s Wrestling Programs in Fall of 2023

USF and Augustana carry the torch for college athletics here in the Sioux Empire, and on Monday the University of Sioux Falls announced that they will be adding two additional programs beginning in the Fall of 2023.

Per the official release from the University, the two programs will be Men's and Women's wrestling. They will be the 18th and 19th sports programs at USF respectively.

The coaching search for leaders of the programs will begin immediately, and both programs will be slated to begin competition as soon as the Fall of 2023.

The Men's wrestling program will be competing in the NSIC along with Augustana and others, while the Women's program will have some options:

USF competes in NCAA Division II Athletics in the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference. Because the NCAA currently categorizes Women’s Wrestling as an NCAA Emerging Sport, USF will be exploring all options in regards to conference affiliation as the landscape continues to evolve. The NCAA emerging sport designation is intended to help schools provide more athletics opportunities for women as well as more sport-sponsorship options for institutions while helping the sport achieve NCAA championship status. Right now there are 16 NCAA schools from Minnesota, Missouri, Illinois, Iowa, Nebraska, North Dakota and Colorado that are sponsoring and competing in Women’s Wrestling in 2022-2023.

It's an exciting time to be in the Sioux Empire when it comes to college athletics. The addition of Augustana Hockey was the big news earlier this year, and now USF's addition of wrestling solidifies our area as a hotbed of opportunity for aspiring college athletes and fans alike.

