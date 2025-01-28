Viborg-Hurley Takes #1 Spot in Latest South Dakota BKB Poll

There's was little change in this week's South Dakota media High School basketball polls, but there is one class with a new #1 team.

That comes in Boys B, where Viborg-Hurley made the big jump this week from #3 to #1.

The Cougars are 12-1, have won 12 straight, and most recently picked up a 5-point win over then #1 Castlewood.

Here's a look at the entire poll:

Boys

Class AA

1. Lincoln (20) 9-0 100 1

2. Brandon Valley 9-1 79 2

3. Harrisburg 8-2 56 3

4. Mitchell 8-2 42 4

5. Washington 6-3 13 RV

Receiving votes: O’Gorman 4, Huron 3, Spearfish 3.

Class A

1. SF Christian (20) 10-0 100 1

2. Hamlin 10-2 80 2

3. RC Christian 10-2 52 3

4. West Central 9-2 45 5

5. Clark/Willow Lake 10-2 11 NR

Receiving votes: Dakota Valley 4, Lennox 4, St. Thomas More 3, Custer 1.

Class B

1. Viborg-Hurley (20) 12-1 100 3

2. Castlewood 11-2 78 1

3. Dell Rapids St. Mary 11-1 60 2

4. Wessington Springs 9-1 34 5

5. Leola/Frederick Area 11-1 19 4

Receiving votes: Parkston 7, Howard 2.

Girls

Class AA

1. O’Gorman (20) 11-0 100 1

2. Brandon Valley 10-1 75 T-2

3. Washington 8-1 65 T-2

4. Mitchell 8-2 28 RV

5. Stevens 10-2 25 4

Receiving votes: Aberdeen Central 7.

Class A

1. SF Christian (18) 11-0 98 1

2. Mahpiya Luta (2) 12-0 81 2

3. Dakota Valley 12-0 61 3

4. Hamlin 10-2 36 5

5. Elk Point/Jefferson 10-2 13 RV

Receiving votes: Mobridge-Pollock 5, Vermillion 5, Sioux Valley 1.

Class B

1. Centerville (20) 13-0 100 1

2. Parkston 11-1 80 2

3. Ethan 9-2 49 4

4. Lyman 9-2 44 3

5. Harding County 10-0 22 5

Receiving votes: Dell Rapids St. Mary 3, Sanborn Central/Woonsocket 2.

