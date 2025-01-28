Viborg-Hurley Takes #1 Spot in Latest South Dakota BKB Poll
There's was little change in this week's South Dakota media High School basketball polls, but there is one class with a new #1 team.
That comes in Boys B, where Viborg-Hurley made the big jump this week from #3 to #1.
The Cougars are 12-1, have won 12 straight, and most recently picked up a 5-point win over then #1 Castlewood.
Here's a look at the entire poll:
Boys
Class AA
1. Lincoln (20) 9-0 100 1
2. Brandon Valley 9-1 79 2
3. Harrisburg 8-2 56 3
4. Mitchell 8-2 42 4
5. Washington 6-3 13 RV
Receiving votes: O’Gorman 4, Huron 3, Spearfish 3.
Class A
1. SF Christian (20) 10-0 100 1
2. Hamlin 10-2 80 2
3. RC Christian 10-2 52 3
4. West Central 9-2 45 5
5. Clark/Willow Lake 10-2 11 NR
Receiving votes: Dakota Valley 4, Lennox 4, St. Thomas More 3, Custer 1.
Class B
1. Viborg-Hurley (20) 12-1 100 3
2. Castlewood 11-2 78 1
3. Dell Rapids St. Mary 11-1 60 2
4. Wessington Springs 9-1 34 5
5. Leola/Frederick Area 11-1 19 4
Receiving votes: Parkston 7, Howard 2.
Girls
Class AA
1. O’Gorman (20) 11-0 100 1
2. Brandon Valley 10-1 75 T-2
3. Washington 8-1 65 T-2
4. Mitchell 8-2 28 RV
5. Stevens 10-2 25 4
Receiving votes: Aberdeen Central 7.
Class A
1. SF Christian (18) 11-0 98 1
2. Mahpiya Luta (2) 12-0 81 2
3. Dakota Valley 12-0 61 3
4. Hamlin 10-2 36 5
5. Elk Point/Jefferson 10-2 13 RV
Receiving votes: Mobridge-Pollock 5, Vermillion 5, Sioux Valley 1.
Class B
1. Centerville (20) 13-0 100 1
2. Parkston 11-1 80 2
3. Ethan 9-2 49 4
4. Lyman 9-2 44 3
5. Harding County 10-0 22 5
Receiving votes: Dell Rapids St. Mary 3, Sanborn Central/Woonsocket 2.