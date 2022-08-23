VIDEO: Fly Around This Beautiful Minnesota Cathedral

The Cathedral of Saint Paul has been standing for over 100 years and is one of two domed buildings in the city of St. Paul, Minnesota. The other domed building is the nearby Minnesota State Capitol.

The Cathedral was built between the years 1906 and 1915 for a total budget of $1 million. It was designed by architect Emmanuel Louis Masqueray in the Beaux-Arts style. The cathedral tops out at 306 feet. It's the third largest Catholic church and the sixth largest church overall in the United States.

The granite for the walls was quarried in St Cloud. The beautiful interior dome soars 187 feet above the floor and is covered in gold leaf. The interior was finally completed in 1941 even though the building has been in use since 1915. The copper domes were restored in 2002.

Carsen Bower brought his drone to St. Paul to fly around the Cathedral of Saint Paul and the results are breathtaking. The small details that can't be seen from the ground are clearly seen in the video below.

