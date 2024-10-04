Viking Days-Augie vs Minnesota Duluth

The Augustana football team (2-2 overall, 2-1 NSIC) looks to bounce back against Minnesota Duluth (3-1, 2-1) for an afternoon showdown in celebration of Viking Days. Kickoff is scheduled for 1:00 PM.

The last time the two teams met, Thomas Scholten threw for a pair of touchdowns in a 2022 home loss. Augustana enters the game on a six-game Viking Days win streak.

After a 101-yard day last Saturday, Jarod Epperson has run for 3,341 yards in his career, fourth-most among active DII players, and moved to second most in Viking history.

The Bulldogs enter the week 3-1 overall and 1-1 in the NSIC after taking down SMSU 62-0 last week. Their only loss came at the hands of the MSU Moorhead Dragons.

From the Coronation to reunions, tours and banquets, parades, pancakes, tailgating, and football.

The Vikings football game kicks at 1:00 PM in Kirkeby-Over Stadium against Minnesota-Duluth.

For those attending the Augustana 50th Class Reunion, welcome back!