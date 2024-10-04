Viking Days-Augie vs Minnesota Duluth

Viking Days-Augie vs Minnesota Duluth

Contributing Authors:
Peyton Bartsch/AU

The Augustana football team (2-2 overall, 2-1 NSIC) looks to bounce back against Minnesota Duluth (3-1, 2-1) for an afternoon showdown in celebration of Viking Days. Kickoff is scheduled for 1:00 PM.

The last time the two teams met, Thomas Scholten threw for a pair of touchdowns in a 2022 home loss. Augustana enters the game on a six-game Viking Days win streak.

After a 101-yard day last Saturday, Jarod Epperson has run for 3,341 yards in his career, fourth-most among active DII players, and moved to second most in Viking history.

The Bulldogs enter the week 3-1 overall and 1-1 in the NSIC after taking down SMSU 62-0 last week. Their only loss came at the hands of the MSU Moorhead Dragons.

Facebook
loading...

From the Coronation to reunions, tours and banquets, parades, pancakes, tailgating, and football.

The Vikings football game kicks at 1:00 PM in Kirkeby-Over Stadium against Minnesota-Duluth.

READ MORE: Do You Know This South Dakota Icon?

For those attending the Augustana 50th Class Reunion, welcome back!

11 Super Bowl 57 Players Who Played College Ball In South Dakota, Iowa, or Nebraska

Super Bowl 57 is coming our way on Sunday. Both the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs are looking for their second Super Bowl titles in recent memory, and both have rosters featuring lots of Midwestern talent.

An obvious South Dakota connection on the Eagles is South Dakota State's Dallas Goedert. Goedert was drafted by the Eagles in the year immediately following their Super Bowl win after the 2017 season.

Gallery Credit: Bert Remien

Unbreakable Sports Records and the Athletes That Set Them

There are just some sports records so amazing that it's unlikely any other athlete will even be able to approach them.
Filed Under: Augustana Viking Football, Viking Days
Categories: Articles, Newsletter, South Dakota, Sports, Sports News, Videos

More From KSOO-AM / ESPN Sioux Falls