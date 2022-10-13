Homecoming is a special time in college football for both current players and alumni. This weekend Augustana University celebrates Viking Days hosting Wayne State on the 100th Anniversary.

This NSIC matchup features two 5-1 team, both coming off wins. Kick-off at Kirkeby-Over Stadium is Saturday at 1:00 PM.

The Viking's defense will be led by Grayson Diepenbrock, the career sacks leader at Augustana, as he is set to break the single-season sacks record with his next quarterback sack.

Augie will have to contend with Sioux Falls native (Sioux Falls O'Gorman) Alex Kowalczyk who recorded a career-high 18 tackles and a forced fumble that led to a fumble return touchdown for the 'Cats in Saturday's win over the Mavericks.

Jeff Fylling will have the call on KXRB-FM 100.1.

Elsewhere, the number one University of Sioux Falls is across the border in Bismark to play UMary.

The Dakota Marker Game sends South Dakota State University to Fargo in the 113th meeting with North Dakota State. South Dakota State has won the last two matchups.

The Coyotes are headed to Normal, Illinois, and will face Illinois State.

