Augustana Vikings & USF Cougars in Week-8

Week 8 in the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference (NSIC) has No. 22 Augustana University (6-1) traveling to Minnesota State (5-2) on Saturday in Mankato, Minnesota.

Kyle Saddler continues to have a rifle arm, averaging 283.3 yards per game and ranks in the top-five nationally with 23 touchdown passes.

Minnesota State is No. 23 in the D2Football.com Top-25 and receiving votes in the AFCA poll. The Mavericks are following a win last week against Upper Iowa.

Listen live to Augie Football on KXRB FM. The kick-off is 1:00 PM.

Get our free mobile app

University of Sioux Falls (5-2) ran away with a win last Saturday over U-Mary in a game that tallied 517 yards in total offense.

This weekend the Coo is back at Bob Young Field defending their 3-game win streak against Winona State (4-3).

You can watch live on the NSIC Network beginning at 12:40 PM.