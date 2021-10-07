Vikings Host Peacocks While Cougars Play the Mustangs

This Saturday, where ever you go around Sioux Falls be prepared to see a ton of blue and gold. It's Viking Days! Following the Viking Days parade and tailgate party, #25 Augustana University (4-1) will kick off against Upper Iowa (0-5) at 1:00 PM at Kirkeby-Over Stadium.

Augustana is the NSIC’s overall standings leader with a 4-1 record and has won eight straight home games.

Coming off a loss to the University of Sioux Falls in the Key to the City game, the Vikings are ranked No. 25 in the latest AFCA Coaches’ Poll and No. 20 in the D2Football.com Top-25.

Get our free mobile app

The University of Sioux Falls (3-2) takes their game to Marshall, Minnesota as Southwest Minnesota State University (2-3) celebrates its homecoming.

Last week the Coo's QB Adam Mullen completed 26-of-36 passes for 251 yards and tied a career-best with three touchdowns to lead Sioux Falls to a 28-26 come-from-behind win over Augustana.