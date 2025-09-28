It was a tale of two different outcomes for our area DII programs on Saturday, as the Augustana Vikings rolled to a Viking Days victory at home over Winona State, while USF fell at Mankato.

The Vikings are now 5-0 on the season and got another gem from Quarterback Gunnar Hensley.

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. - The No. 9 Augustana offense tallied 527 yards in a 34-26 victory over Winona State on Viking Days at Kirkeby-Over Stadium. The mark is the highest offensive output since 2021.

The win moves the Vikings to 5-0 overall and 4-0 in the NSIC, while the Warriors fall to 2-3, 2-2.

Gunnar Hensley had another efficient game, going 29 of 34 for 317 and three touchdowns without throwing an interception and touting a QBR of 192.7. He completed 18 of his first 19 passes and added 35 yards on the ground. Breylon Blount led the backfield with 126 total yards on just 15 touches and Klayton Sattler caught five passes for 96 yards and a pair of touchdowns.

As usual, a whole ton of names showed up on the stat sheet for the defense. Jermaine Hampton recorded his first career sack and had a pair of pass breakups while Logan Leonard broke up three passes to go along with seven tackles. Jack Detert had 2.5 tackles for loss, including 0.5 sacks, a pass breakup and a fumble recovery while Zach Richardson had a pair of breakups and 0.5 tackles for loss.

Augustana looks ahead to Saturday, Oct. 4, taking on Sioux Falls in the Key to the City game at Bob Young Field.

As for the USF Cougars:

MANKATO, Minn. – The University of Sioux Falls football team (3-2, 2-2 NSIC) dropped its second straight game today, falling 38-12 to No. 14 Minnesota State (4-1, 3-1 NSIC) at Blakeslee Stadium.

First Half

The Cougars struck first with an impressive 94-yard opening drive, capped by a five-yard touchdown run from Christian Nash in the final minute of the first quarter. USF's defense kept the Mavericks in check early, but MSU responded with 10 unanswered points in the second quarter to take a 10-6 lead into halftime.

Turning Point

Minnesota State seized control in the third quarter following and opening half interception, scoring four straight touchdowns to build a 38-6 advantage. Quarterback Maximus Sims and running back Sam Backer powered the Mavericks' surge, combining for all six touchdowns on the day.

Cougar Highlights

Despite the deficit, the Cougars kept battling. Redshirt-sophomore quarterback Bennett Brueck connected with Isaiah Emanuel on a 10-yard strike at the end of the fourth quarter for a final score of 38-12. Brueck finished 3-for-4 passing for 58 yards, while starter Camden Dean went 14-for-21 for 157 yards. Emanuel recorded three catches for 45 yards and the touchdown, while Hank Brown Jr. led the receiving corps with nine receptions for 87 yards.

On the ground, Bubba Tann III carried 15 times for 67 yards, while Nash chipped in 22 yards and a touchdown. Defensively, Isaac Rudningen posted a career-high 10 tackles, with Beau Giblin adding eight stops and a pass breakup.

By the Numbers

Total Offense: MSU 477 – USF 344

Passing Yards: MSU 310 – USF 215

Rushing Yards: MSU 167 – USF 129

First Downs: MSU 26 – USF 18

Up Next

The Cougars return home next Saturday to host the 13th annual 'Key to the City' matchup against #9/13 Augustana during Cougar Days at Bob Young Field. Kickoff is slatted for 1pm with gates opening at 12pm and parking lots opening at 10:30am.

Sources: GoAugie.com and USFCougars.com