Vikings CB Peterson Injures Hamstring, Out At Least 3 Games

Getty Images

MINNEAPOLIS -- AP -- Minnesota Vikings cornerback Patrick Peterson has been placed on injured reserve. He hurt his hamstring against Carolina and must miss a minimum of three games.

The injury is not believed to be season-ending. That means Peterson is expected to return at some point during the second half of the schedule.

Get our free mobile app

The Vikings are 3-3 entering their bye week. Peterson was hurt Sunday on the first play of the game-tying touchdown drive by the Panthers.

Peterson was covering D.J. Moore on a deep pass that fell incomplete. He is in his first year with the Vikings.

KEEP READING: See the richest person in every state

Filed Under: Carolina Panthers, Football, Minnesota Vikings, NFL, Patrick Peterson, Vikings
Categories: Newsletter ESPN, Sioux Falls Events, Sports, Sports News
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top