Vikings Jefferson Has Some Interesting Takes on Former Packers WR

The Minnesota Vikings are looking to have a bounce back season in 2022 and to do so, they are going to have to have a huge year from wide receiver Justin Jefferson.

If Jefferson is able to yet again take another leap forward with his production and ability, the Vikings may very well find themselves in that bounce back year.

Although Jefferson realizes he has to be a huge part of the equation for Minnesota to have optimal success, he also says that he isn't quite the leagues top wide receiver.

In a recent interview, Jefferson gave the nod to the former Packers WR and current Raiders wide out Davante Adams as the leagues best at that position.

That said, Jefferson is looking to over take the uber talented Adams in 2022.

"I'll say after this year I'll be the best receiver in the NFL. I definitely have to give it to Davante Adams as of now, him being so crazy and dynamic on the field. His route running is crazy, so I definitely have to give it to him right now, but I'm pretty sure after this year, it's going to be me."

I personally love the confidence mixed in with the humility of understanding he's close to being the best, yet another huge season may push him to that mountain top.

If that is the case and indeed Jefferson is a huge part of Minnesota success, he may not only be overtaking Adams for the top spot at that position, he may help the Vikings overtake Adams former team in the division as well.

