Vikings Rick Spielman’s Success with 1st Round Defensive Players

Cornerback Mike Hughes is now a member of the Minnesota Vikings and if history is an indicator he will be another great 1st round defensive selection.

Vikings General Manager Rick Spielman has been with the team since 2006 (Vice President of Player Personnel) and fully took over the job in 2012. He has done a fantastic job overall of building a roster through the NFL Draft. Yes, you can give him a couple of marks on the offensive side. The quarterbacks drafted under his tenure haven't worked out, and let's not get started on the early round wide receivers. However, if there is a spot where he has hit it has been on the defensive side.

Hughes becomes the seventh 1st round defensive pick since Spielman took control in 2006. Most of those first round picks make up the current core of current Vikings defense.

2006 - Chad Greenway (retired)

2012 - Harrison Smith

2013 - Shariff Floyd (Injured/Free Agent), Xavier Rhodes

2014 - Anthony Barr

2015 - Trae Waynes

The 2015 NFL Draft also saw Spielman find linebacker Eric Kendricks (2nd round) and Danielle Hunter (3rd round) in the later rounds.

Hughes looks to be the next bright addition to the Vikings defense. He comes in ranked as the 3rd best corner in the draft, and 23rd overall best player according to ESPN. Hughes is a physical corner that can potentially match the aggressiveness as Rhodes on the opposite side.

The 2018 NFL Draft continues tonight (April 27) with rounds 2 and 3. Coverage begins on ESPN 99.1 at 5:00 PM.