The Minnesota Vikings were Quarterback-needy entering this week following the decision to place Carson Wentz on injured reserve.

There was a lot of speculation about who the team may add, and how they may go about adding to the room.

They opted on Wednesday to sign a veteran free agent to the practice squad, at least for now.

Get our free mobile app

Per ProFootballTalk:

Minnesota has signed John Wolford to its practice squad, the team announced on Wednesday morning. Wolford, 30, was most recently with the Jaguars last season and in this year’s training camp before he was released in late August. But he played under Vikings head coach Kevin O’Connell with the Rams when O’Connell was Los Angeles’ offensive coordinator from 2020-2021. Wolford has appeared in seven career regular-season games with four starts — all for the Rams. He has not appeared in a contest since 2022.

It's another Sean McVay-tree Quarterback signing for Minnesota. Wolford becomes the veteran insurance on the roster now behind 2nd-year starter JJ McCarthy, and rookie undrafted free agent Max Brosmer.

McCarthy is projected to be healthy enough to give it a go this weekend against the Lions in Detroit, and has missed all but two games this season with an ankle injury.

Kickoff from Ford Field is at Noon on Sunday.

Source: Pro Football Talk - NBC Sports