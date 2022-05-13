Vikings Trying Out Former Packers QB

The Green Bay Packers have had many backups for Aaron Rodgers over the years, and one of the more memorable players of late to backup Rodgers is trying out for the Minnesota Vikings.

28-year-old Quarterback Brett Hundley is in town to try out for the team during minicamp, per Pro Football Talk.

A 2015 5th round pick, Hundley played his college football at UCLA. After two uneventful years with the Packers, Hundley would be turned to in the wake of an injury to Aaron Rodgers in 2017.

Most will remember that time as one of struggle for Green Bay, as Hundley started 9 games in Rodgers' absence, going 3-6 in that stretch with 9 touchdown passes and 12 interceptions. He also added two rushing touchdowns.

For his career, the veteran has 9 touchdowns and 13 interceptions, and has spent time lately with the Cardinals, Seahawks, and Colts.

We'll see if Hundley can catch on in Minnesota, where the backup quarterback job is up for grabs in the first year under new Head Coach Kevin O'Connell.

Source: ProFootballTalk and Pro Football Reference