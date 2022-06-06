Want To See The Most Ridiculous Pitch In Baseball?
One of the brightest moments in the Bronx on Sunday came when Detroit Tigers pitcher Alex Lange was on the mound facing Joey Gallo.
This isn't a moment in your career when you say, Thank you sir may I have another?"
Just follow the Twitter string for more comments.
Can you describe in one word the thought going through Gallo's mind?
Huh
SH__
What
Nasty
Hmmmm
And no, the Tigers didn't win.
R. I. P. Sports Cards
2 months ago
His 12-6 curve is filthy
Orlando Swift
2 months ago
Breaker is ridiculous
