Want To See The Most Ridiculous Pitch In Baseball?

Emilee Chinn/Getty Images

One of the brightest moments in the Bronx on Sunday came when Detroit Tigers pitcher Alex Lange was on the mound facing Joey Gallo.

This isn't a moment in your career when you say, Thank you sir may I have another?"

Can you describe in one word the thought going through Gallo's mind?
Huh
SH__
What
Nasty
Hmmmm

And no, the Tigers didn't win.

R. I. P. Sports Cards
2 months ago
His 12-6 curve is filthy

Orlando Swift
2 months ago
Breaker is ridiculous

